Exxaro braces for uncertainty after ‘surprisingly great’ first half of year
13 August 2020 - 19:36
Diversified miner Exxaro Resources, Eskom’s largest coal supplier, expects export sales to fall in the second half of 2020 year after weathering the Covid-19 storm remarkably well in the first six months of the year.
An uncertain outlook follows on what Exxaro describes as a “surprisingly great” first half with record coal export volumes in spite of the pandemic.
