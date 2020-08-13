Companies / Mining Exxaro braces for uncertainty after ‘surprisingly great’ first half of year BL PREMIUM

Diversified miner Exxaro Resources, Eskom’s largest coal supplier, expects export sales to fall in the second half of 2020 year after weathering the Covid-19 storm remarkably well in the first six months of the year.

An uncertain outlook follows on what Exxaro describes as a “surprisingly great” first half with record coal export volumes in spite of the pandemic.