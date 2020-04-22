Coal producers in the dark as Eskom warns of force majeure
Power utility says it may not take delivery of contracted coal, but the extent and effect of the move is yet to be seen
22 April 2020 - 19:07
In stark contrast to past years, Eskom’s coal stockpiles are now brimming with 53 days of supply as electricity demand falls off a cliff amid the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.
In normal circumstances this would be good news. But nothing is normal in a lockdown.
