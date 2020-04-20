Eskom declares force majeure on Exxaro coal contracts
The utility will not take the contractually agreed tonnes for Medupi and Matimba until one month after the national lockdown has been completely lifted
20 April 2020 - 20:52
Eskom has declared force majeure on two coal supply agreements with Exxaro until a month after the lockdown has been lifted. But the major SA coal miner intends to challenge it.
Exxaro Resources, the largest supplier of coal to Eskom, said on Monday that the national utility had served its subsidiary, Exxaro Coal, with letters calling force majeure on the coal supply agreements in place for the supply of coal to the Medupi and Matimba power stations.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now