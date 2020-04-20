Companies / Mining Eskom declares force majeure on Exxaro coal contracts The utility will not take the contractually agreed tonnes for Medupi and Matimba until one month after the national lockdown has been completely lifted BL PREMIUM

Eskom has declared force majeure on two coal supply agreements with Exxaro until a month after the lockdown has been lifted. But the major SA coal miner intends to challenge it.

Exxaro Resources, the largest supplier of coal to Eskom, said on Monday that the national utility had served its subsidiary, Exxaro Coal, with letters calling force majeure on the coal supply agreements in place for the supply of coal to the Medupi and Matimba power stations.