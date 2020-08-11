Companies / Mining

Exxaro reports earnings boost from coal exports and weaker rand

11 August 2020 - 10:04 karl gernetzky
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Diversified miner Exxaro, which supplies coal to Eskom, has reported it fared well amid SA's lockdown due to record coal exports and a weaker rand.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) are expected to rise by as much as 28% to R4.078bn in the group's half year to end-June, when it operated as an essential service. Ebitda is a measure of the underlying operational performance of a company, excluding items such as finance costs.

Coal prices were under pressure in dollar terms, though a weaker rand benefited the group.

Headline earnings per share is expected to fall by 18%-34% from the prior period's R17.30. This was largely due to the effect of Exxaro accounting for the non-controlling interest of its black empowerment scheme from November.

In morning trade on Tuesday Exxaro's share was up 3.95% to R144.18, on track for its best one-day performance in just over a month.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Exxaro performance a rare bright spot

Eskom's largest coal supplier expects coal sales to dip just 2%
Exxaro says sales are expected to drop slightly due to Covid-19

The group, which supplies coal to Eskom, has operated as an essential service but says the pandemic will weigh on demand
TRACEY DAVIES: Funding the future

Making the right decisions now will mean we build back better after Covid
