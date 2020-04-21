Companies Company Comment Eskom and Exxaro’s old animosity has flared up again Exxaro says the power plants are still able to produce power and that Eskom’s force majeure notice does not apply BL PREMIUM

To fully appreciate coal miner Exxaro’s outrage at Eskom’s declaration of a force majeure at its Medupi and Matimba power plants and stopping the purchase of coal, a good look at the history of the two companies is a prerequisite.

Exxaro, a major, black-owned coal-mining company, has had a difficult relationship with the state-owned power monopoly, but they are in a true symbiotic relationship where they need each other.