Companies

Eskom may not take contracted Wescoal supply amid lockdown

As with Exxaro, the utility has invoked force majeure on its coal supply agreements with the junior miner

21 April 2020 - 17:20 Lisa Steyn
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS

Eskom has notified yet another coal supplier that it may not take delivery of its coal amid a nationwide lockdown that has hit electricity demand.

Wescoal, a junior miner which derives half its revenue supplying coal to Eskom, said on Tuesday that Eskom has served it with letters calling force majeure on the supply agreements for coal to its power stations.

Force majeure is a common clause that excuses an entity from fulfilling its contractual obligations in the event of a natural or unavoidable catastrophe. The effect of force majeure on contracts with Wescoal is that Eskom will not necessarily be taking the full, contractually agreed tonnage of coal from now until a month after the national lockdown is completely lifted.

The lockdown, which was implemented on March 27 and has since been extended to May 1, has severely hit economic activity in the hopes of slowing the spread of Covid-19. Electricity demand has dropped significantly as a result. Globally, energy markets are in crisis and US oil prices fell to -$37 on Monday over storage capacity concerns.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha told Bloomberg on Tuesday that the utility has 50 days of coal supply and may invoke force majeure because its storage space for stockpiles is limited. “It’s a precautionary note saying that we may ask them to halt supply,” Mantshantsha reportedly said.

Wescoal said the potential effect on its business cannot be quantified until discussions with Eskom have been concluded.

This is also the case for Exxaro Resources, Eskom’s largest supplier of coal, which, on Tuesday, announced that the utility had declared force majeure relating to coal supply contracts to the Matimba and Medupi power stations in Limpopo.

Seriti Resources, the second-largest supplier of coal to Eskom, however, said it is not affected.

Earlier this month, Eskom also warned the wind industry that it may not be able to take or pay for the power wind farms generate, as it is obliged to do.

The wind industry has questioned the legality of the move while Exxaro is also not taking the matter lying down. After consultation with its lawyers, the miner said it will defend its position as it does not believe the current situation constitutes force majeure as it is stipulated in the coal supply agreements.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Eskom declares force majeure on Exxaro coal contracts

The power utility will not take the contractually agreed tonnes for Medupi and Matimba until one month after the national lockdown has been ...
Companies
21 hours ago

LETTER: Eskom and Sasol must be brought to book

The two state-owned enterprises are the biggest culprits in polluting the air, which has been shown to worsen susceptibility to the coronavirus
Opinion
1 day ago

Emergency power plans ‘risk leaving out private procurement’

SOLA Group opposes granting of ministerial determination in submission to Nersa, saying it will hit economy
National
1 day ago

When the lockdown stops, power cuts will start again

The current decline in demand has greatly helped Eskom, but it has allowed for only low-level and routine repairs
Business
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Land Bank defaults on loan obligation
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Eskom declares force majeure on Exxaro coal ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Sasol’s share price plunges nearly 25% as oil ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Marc Wainer, who started at a Yeoville fish shop ...
Companies / Property
5.
Sharply lower demand hits used-car market
Companies

Related Articles

Absa publishes coal-funding policy

Companies / Financial Services

Coal exporters follow terminal in declaring force majeure

Companies / Mining

Exxaro to list on the A2X in April

Companies / Mining

Eskom coal suppliers exempt from lockdown

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.