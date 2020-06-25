Companies / Mining

Exxaro says sales are expected to drop slightly due to Covid-19

25 June 2020 - 08:18 karl gernetzky
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Diversified miner Exxaro, which supplies coal to Eskom, said on Thursday sales are expected to dip slightly in June as Covid-19 weighs on demand.

In a pre-close trading update, the group said sales are expected to fall about 2% in its six months to end-June.

Disruptions to supply chains, demand, international trade flows and travel, along with lockdowns, collapsing currencies and stock prices, due to measures related to Covid-19 have dealt a heavy blow to the global economy, the group said.

A deeper recession in 2020 compared to the 2008/2009 financial crisis is expected, the group said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Eskom and Exxaro’s old animosity has flared up again

Exxaro says the power plants are still able to produce power and that Eskom’s force majeure notice does not apply
Companies
2 months ago

Coal producers in the dark as Eskom warns of force majeure

The utility has warned it may not take delivery of contracted coal, but the extent and impact of the move is yet to be seen
Companies
2 months ago

Eskom may not take contracted Wescoal supply amid lockdown

As with Exxaro, the utility has invoked force majeure on its coal supply agreements with the junior miner
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Sun International rallies on R1.5bn Chilean offer ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Sun International to cut staff and sell ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Surge in bad loans forces African Bank to cut ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Telkom on track to take No 3 spot in mobile market
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Brait pumping iron to get Virgin Active ready for ...
Companies

Related Articles

Exxaro eyes multifaceted role in energy security sector

Companies

Exxaro to list on the A2X in April

Companies / Mining

Coal exporters follow terminal in declaring force majeure

Companies / Mining

SA fuel imports to drop, metal refineries open during lockdown

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.