TRACEY DAVIES: Funding the future

But the bank’s seven fossil fuel-tied directors also sit on the boards or in the executive teams of fossil fuel companies whose business plans are not Paris compliant, and which need financial institutions to provide them with capital. It’s very much not in their interests for banks to phase out lending to the coal, oil and gas industries.

Conflicts can be managed. All these directors should recuse themselves from any board meeting at which matters related to climate change are discussed. But there are worrying indications that these conflicts are not being managed effectively.

These include the fact that Standard Bank provides much information to investors about its lending to renewable energy, but discloses barely any about its involvement in huge new oil and gas projects, such as the controversial East Africa crude oil pipeline and Total’s liquefied natural gas project in Mozambique, which recently secured $15bn in financing.

Furthermore, in a complete about-turn from its position in 2019, the bank is now resisting giving shareholders a say on climate risk disclosure, closely aligning its position with that of Sasol by asserting that shareholders are not entitled to vote on climate change issues.

Investor scrutiny over whether corporate boards have the knowledge and independence to steer public companies through the transition to a low-carbon economy is gaining momentum. The influential shareholder engagement initiative Climate Action 100+ has expanded its focus to board composition as a key element of its climate management demands.

Last month, three New York pension funds called on shareholders in JPMorgan Chase to vote against the re-election of lead independent director Lee Raymond, the former CEO of Exxon Mobil. They argued that, given his history, he cannot fulfil his fiduciary duty as an independent director when it comes to taking urgent climate action. In May JPMorgan said it would appoint a new lead independent director by end-September.

Conflicts of interest should not be conflated with incompetence, but they are a serious corporate governance issue. Standard Bank’s dismissal of them should worry investors. The bank’s board appears to have endorsed a strategy that prioritises major expansion of oil and gas lending across Africa. This is in spite of its own admission that climate change poses a material risk to its business, and contrary to its commitments to climate action through initiatives such as the UN principles for responsible banking.

The head of the International Energy Agency — hardly an activist NGO — warned last week that "the next three years will determine the course of the next 30 years and beyond" for greenhouse gas emissions, and that there is an even shorter window in which to act to prevent a "post-lockdown carbon rebound".

The decisions that governments, investors and financial institutions make right now are crucial to determining what the post-Covid recovery will look like. Will we grab the opportunity to build back better, or will we continue to barrel our way blindly into climate chaos?