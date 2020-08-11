US and EU slam Belarus for police brutality

Minsk — Protesters in Belarus rallied for a second night, continuing a campaign against President Alexander Lukashenko as fraud allegations and international criticism of police crackdowns against the opposition marred his claim of a landslide election victory.

“We do not recognise these results,” opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya told reporters on Monday. “We will do everything possible to challenge” them, she said, while urging the authorities to accept talks to avoid deepening social tensions.

In the capital, Minsk, people gathered in neighbourhoods, blocking parts of the street with cars and cheering from the sidewalks. During clashes with the police, one man died when an explosive detonated in his hand at a barricade at about 11pm local time, according to the interior ministry.

Tikhanovskaya was safe and in Lithuania, that country’s foreign minister, Linas Linkevicius, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. A day earlier, the opposition candidate’s team said she would stay away from demonstrations to avoid a possible provocation, RIA Novosti reported.

US and European leaders spoke out Monday after riot police used water cannons and flash grenades to confront crowds the night before. There was “unacceptable state violence against peaceful protesters”, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. Poland urged the bloc to call an emergency summit on the crisis, while Germany said Belarus failed to meet minimum election standards.

“The US is deeply concerned about the conduct of the August 9 presidential election in Belarus, which was not free and fair,” secretary of state Michael Pompeo said. “We strongly condemn ongoing violence against protesters and the detention of opposition supporters.”

President Donald Trump questioned the “intimidation of opposition candidates” and urged the government to “respect the right to peaceably assemble,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said at an earlier briefing.

Russia, China and Turkey congratulated Lukashenko, 65, on his victory.

The US and EU have imposed and removed sanctions against the former Soviet collective farm boss who sought to crush public dissent during elections since coming to power 26 years ago. Lukashenko started to make overtures to the US and EU last year as the Kremlin increased pressure on him to integrate with Russia and hosted Pompeo in February, the highest-ranking US official to travel to the country in more than 25 years.

Belarus’s dollar-denominated bonds due in 2031 fell for a third straight session on Monday, pushing the yield up 12 basis points to 6.91%, the highest this month.

The Belarusian president dismissed the opposition as “sheep” who were being directed from abroad, including from neighbouring Poland, the UK and the Czech Republic, state news service Belta reported. Protesters are “setting fire to the ground beneath their feet. We can’t allow that”, he said. He blamed foreign powers for disrupting internet access, which has been restricted in Minsk and other cities since Sunday.

Riot police detained about 3,000 people by Monday, according to the interior ministry. More than 80 people, mostly between the ages of 20 and 25, are being held and may face sentences of up to 15 years, the country’s investigative committee said.

Tikhanovskaya submitted a complaint to Belarus’s central election commission calling for the election results to be annulled, the Tass news service reported, citing her campaign staff. The commission said she had won just 9.9% of votes against 80.2% for Lukashenko to extend his rule into a sixth term, with a turnout at 84%.

Opposition groups united behind Tikhanovskaya, a 37-year-old former teacher, when other challengers were either jailed or kept off the ballot, leading to unprecedented protests against Lukashenko’s rule even before the vote. The stay-at-home mother, who ran after her husband Sergei, a political blogger, was detained and barred from the race, has called the crackdown “unacceptable”. Her election ally Maria Kalesnikava said the opposition was ready for long-term protest.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Lukashenko in a message that also pressed him to agree to an “expansion of integration processes” and a deepening of military and political ties, according to a Kremlin statement.

Before the election, Lukashenko had alleged a Russian plot to destabilise Belarus amid tensions with Moscow over his rejection of Kremlin advances.

The crisis is an opportunity for Russia to rein in an unruly ally, Sergei Markov, a political consultant to the Kremlin, said. “The Kremlin wants to see Lukashenko’s relationship with the West sour completely and then it can press ahead with integration,” he said.

Opposition activists have complained that high levels of early voting recorded ahead of polling day were an indicator of ballot fraud. The European Platform for Democratic Elections reported that observers had been restricted and detained during early voting.

The opposition to Lukashenko will only grow, and may involve new tactics such as general strikes and blocking government offices, said Markov. “This is not going to be like in the past, when police broke up demonstrations and things went back to normal after a few days,” he said.

