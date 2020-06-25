Exxaro performance a rare bright spot
Eskom's largest coal supplier expects coal sales to dip just 2%
25 June 2020 - 18:51
Exxaro, a diversified miner and Eskom’s largest coal supplier, is so far unscathed by the coronavirus crisis. Ahead of its financial close, Exxaro said on Thursday it expects overall coal sales for the first six months of 2020 to dip just 2%.
The group’s performance is a rare bright spot among SA businesses which generally have been hard hit by the economic effects of the nationwide lockdown.
