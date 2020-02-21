Companies / Mining

Assore profits fall by more than a quarter as trade war weakens steel

The company reported that demand for most of its commodities fell in 2019, partially as a result of the US-China trade war

21 February 2020 - 08:43 karl gernetzky
A clump of iron ore from a mine. Picture: REUTERS
Mining and trading company Assore, which produces iron ore, chrome and manganese, said on Friday slower global growth in the wake of the US-China trade war weighed on its products in its half-year to end-December, when it trimmed its dividend by almost a third.

Miners and steel producers have reported weak demand for steel in 2019, partially due to the trade-war related issues, with Assore saying on Friday given the coronavirus outbreak, and unresolved trade issues in several global regions, the outlook had become more negative.

Headline earnings fell 28% to R2.1bn, with the company also declaring an interim dividend of 700c, 30% less than the prior comparative period.

Assore’s primary investment is a 50% holding in Assmang, which it controls jointly with Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals. It also has a chrome business and a marketing arm.

The group said on Friday that a potential increase in the supply of iron ore is likely to introduce some weakness in iron ore prices, though an improvement in manganese ore prices is expected as Chinese demand recovers.

The surplus in supply of stainless steel, ferrochrome and chrome ore is predicted to persist for the remainder of the 2020 financial year, the company said.

“Our interim results were negatively affected by weaker prices in the chrome and manganese markets, and lower shipments of iron ore in the period under review,” said CEO Charles Waters.

“Higher iron ore prices and a slightly weaker currency helped to cushion the effects of the weaker pricing environment experienced in three of our four commodities,” he said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

