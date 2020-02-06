Assore warns profits will fall by more than a quarter

Mining and trading company Assore warned on Thursday that profits in its half-year to end-December could fall as much as 31% amid weaker demand for some of the constituents of steel.

Headline earnings per share are expected to fall by between 26% and 31% compared to the prior period’s R28.28, with weaker market conditions compounded by lower sales volumes of iron ore.

Miners and steel producers have reported weak demand for steel in 2019, partially due to the US-China trade war.

Assore’s primary investment is a 50% holding in Assmang, which it controls jointly with Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals (ARM). It also has a chrome business and a marketing arm.

Assore said on Thursday weaker trading conditions were partially offset by higher iron ore prices and a 4% weakening in the rand against the dollar during the period under review.

In morning trade, Assore’s share price was unchanged R240.68, having lost 11.51% so far in 2020.

