Business Discovery cushioned against virus claims

Chinese health insurer Ping An Health, in which Discovery has a stake, has been cushioned from the effects of the coronavirus epidemic as the government foots the bill for virus-related medical care and members shun hospitals - which could reduce claims on the company.

Discovery Vitality CEO Jonathan Broomberg said this week the Chinese government's decision to cover the costs of treating the virus meant that private insurers will not have exposure to related claims.