MARKET WRAP: Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in global markets
The virus has already killed more than 2,000 so far and has up-ended industrial activity in China, causing disruptions for European manufacturers
21 February 2020 - 17:56
The rand hit a four-month low on Friday as global markets took a hit following an upward revision to the number of new cases of the coronavirus.
This week, Moody’s Investors Service slashed its forecast for SA’s GDP growth for this year and next, fueling concerns that a downgrade for the country is imminent. The ratings agency dropped its 2020 prediction to 0.7%, from the 1% it announced in November. It also lowered its expected 2021 growth to 0.9% from 1.2% previously.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now