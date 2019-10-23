Chile’s Codelco shuts mine and smelter as general strike hits production

The company said its Salvador division was operating “partially”.

The Copper Workers Federation (FTC), which includes unionised workers from each of Codelco’s divisions, agreed late on Tuesday to join the general, strike along with other sectors, including teachers and public employees.

“All of our divisions are taking part in one way or another in this national protest,” Juan Olguin, head of the FTC, said.

At least 15 people have died in protests that started over a hike in public transport costs that prompted arson attacks and looting of businesses and the declaration of a state of emergency by Chilean President Sebastián Piñera over much of Chile.

Limited impact

Several of the world's largest miners, including BHP Group, Anglo American and Teck Resources, have operations in Chile.

Despite the unrest, most mines were operating normally.

Shift workers at BHP’s big Escondida copper mine, the world’s largest, walked off the job for several hours on Tuesday in a show of support for protesters’ demands. Any impact on production by the short walk-off was likely to be recuperated in subsequent days, the union said.