Anglo plans a river of revenue from Peru copper
Massive investment in extreme environment bets on future demand
20 October 2019 - 00:06
In the arid parts of South America, water supply is a big issue. Which is why Anglo American has had to divert a river to develop a new copper mine in Peru.
The company sees it as a long-term play to benefit from increasing urbanisation, as copper is vital for the electrification of cities and towns. With people in China and India, the world's two most populous nations, flocking to cities, and recycling options for the metal not yet cost-effective, the case for copper seems clear.
