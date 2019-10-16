Anglo’s Quellaveco mine in Peru set to be a game-changer
The century-old mining house has ploughed R79bn into the copper project in a 60-40 partnership with Japan’s Mitsubishi
16 October 2019 - 17:34
In the desolate, sun-baked mountains of southern Peru, a new black-topped road winds sinuously across the ancient folds and creases, carrying a stream of traffic to and from Anglo American’s new Quellaveco copper project.
Underneath the thin veneer of scorched vegetation, Anglo has what promises to be a magnificent copper deposit — one so rich that it will repay the $5.3bn investment made in it within four years.
