Sibanye cuts 3,450 jobs and warns of gold unit losses

Sibanye-Stillwater has cut 3,450 jobs from its gold mines, nearly half the number it warned the market in February to expect.

In a market update on the reduction of its workforce at the Beatrix and Driefontein gold mines, as well as a production outlook for its gold division after a five-month strike, Sibanye said it had agreed to keep one of its Driefontein shafts in production as long as it made quarterly profits.

Sibanye advised the market in February that it had started talks with organised labour about cutting 5,870 permanent employees and 800 contractors at its Beatrix and Driefontein mines in the Free State and Gauteng respectively, because of heavy losses since 2017.

However, on Wednesday it said it would cut 3,450 jobs, with the bulk of that number coming from voluntary separations, early retirement and natural staff turnover, while 800 employees and 550 contract workers were retrenched.

Sibanye said the 8 Shaft at Driefontein would remain open, keeping 970 permanent and 55 contractors employed, as long as the mine makes quarterly profits.

The Beatrix 1 Shaft and three shafts at Driefontein will be closed or put on care and maintenance, as well as the Beatrix 2 processing plant.

Sibanye will also start “re-watering”, or flooding, certain of its shafts to reduce pumping costs.

“To ensure further sustainability of the West Rand gold mines, avoiding premature mine closure will require an ongoing regional approach to reduce costs through the rationalisation of infrastructure and services, including a regional mine water management solution,” Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman said.

As the company’s three gold mines — Beatrix, Driefontein and Kloof — return to production after a five-month wage strike started in November by about 14,000 people, or half its workforce, Sibanye updated its output and cost outlook for the year.

Sibanye expects the gold division to return to pre-strike production levels during the third quarter of 2019, or the three months to end-September.

Second-half production is forecast to be between 514,000oz and 546,000oz, Sibanye said, noting this was closer to a normalised level of production. All-in sustaining costs were set at between R590,000/kg and R630,000/kg, which is about R40,000/kg higher than it would have been if there had not been any disruption.

Full-year production was pegged at between 772,000oz and 804,000oz, with all-in sustaining costs targeted at a range of between R715,000/kg and R750,000/kg, which means the gold division will post a hefty loss for the year. The gold price is currently R630,000/kg.

Sibanye has a profitable platinum group metals (PGM) division with assets in SA, Zimbabwe and the US.

The company is starting wage talks at its South African PGM business along with peers Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum and others.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the union behind the five-month strike, is the dominant union at Sibanye’s PGM mines in SA.

Sibanye is finalising the all-share R4bn acquisition of world number three platinum miner Lonmin, where Amcu is by far the dominant union. Amcu fiercely opposed the takeover, arguing against the deal before the Competition Commission and Competition Tribunal, and unsuccessfully appealing against the tribunal’s approval of the transaction.

Shareholders in Sibanye and Lonmin overwhelmingly supported the transaction and the deal needs approval from courts in England and Wales as the final condition precedent, which is expected to be concluded this week.

The transaction will make Sibanye the world’s second-largest source of PGMs behind Russia’s Norilsk Nickel, with about 20% of global supply.

