EDITORIAL: Lonmin deal an escape from ground zero

Back in the early 2000s, there was the ill-considered multi-billion rand attempt, in defiance of geological reality, at mechanisation and then the high-profile ongoing failure to meet its social and community obligations, which overlapped with the appalling events of August 2012 when 34 striking miners were shot dead by police.

Throughout it all, the London-based board seemed incapable of the leadership needed to extract profit and survive in the complex environment that is SA. Notwithstanding this, the group’s executives were generously rewarded. At the most recent annual general meeting in March, an unprecedented 74% of shareholders voted against the remuneration report.

It is difficult not to see a vote in favour of the Sibanye-Stillwater deal being a vote to escape this ongoing management deficit. It is a touch bizarre, although not surprising, that the board has recommended that shareholders accept the offer, which provides an escape route from their chronically poor management.

But by doing so, they have side-stepped the need for an independent valuation to determine whether the offer is fair and-reasonable. They have also ensured that with 75% backing, the remaining 25% shareholders will be forced to accept the transaction.

A less supportive Lonmin board might have forced Sibanye-Stillwater to make a takeover offer, which would require the backing of 90% of Lonmin shareholders. That option is still on the table and, given the potentially enormous benefits Froneman’s group stands to reap, might prove to be the acceptable compromise if the PIC opposes the share swap.

It is a travesty that Lonmin’s management team is set to score an immediate R130m windfall on their share options if the share swap proposal goes through. This includes a R23m payout to CEO Ben Magara for share options awarded to him as recently as December 2018. Once again well-paid executives walk away from a disaster with their pockets full. It is not just the bill for hugely inappropriate rewards to executives that shareholders are now left with. The circular to shareholders reveals that advisers — the lawyers, merchant bankers and brokers — will pick up R345m from Lonmin and a further R471m from Sibanye-Stillwater.

As for the tens of thousands of employees, we will be told that those who are not retrenched should consider themselves lucky to be able to hold onto their jobs.