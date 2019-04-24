Moody’s hails end of Sibanye gold strike

The end of Sibanye-Stillwater’s five-month gold strike and its raising of $245m (about R3.5bn) earlier in April was “credit positive” for the miner and meant it would now be able to improve its ability meet its short-term debt obligations, says ratings agency Moody's Investors Service.

In what was quite a departure from the ominous tone of the ratings agency’s February downgrade of Sibanye, Moody’s latest note dated April 19, two days after the end of the strike, says it is likely the company will look to refinance its credit facilities and thereby improve its liquidity position.

Moody’s also noted that Sibanye had lost R2.2bn to the industrial action.

Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman said on April 17 at the signing of a wage accord with the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) that the company had lost R1.6bn to the strike, but company spokesperson James Wellsted said this figure was only up to the end of the March quarter and that a more accurate figure was closer to the Moody’s number.

Moody’s downgrade of Sibanye in February led to an angry response by Charl Keyter, the company CFO, who tore into the agency’s methodology in assessing its financial risk, calling it “fatally flawed” at the group’s annual results presentation that same month.

In the downgrade, Moody’s flagged potential risk in Sibanye’s ability to refinance a nearly fully drawn R6bn revolving credit facility that matures in November 2019. It raised the issue of the poor safety performance in the gold division in the first half of 2018 and the protracted nature of the Amcu strike.

The February note warned of potential strikes stemming from platinum sector wage talks in SA. Amcu is by far the most powerful and largely represented union at Sibanye’s platinum operations and, once the takeover of Lonmin is concluded before June, there will be additional assets where Amcu is the sole recognised union.