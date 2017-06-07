Anglo American replaces Sir John Parker with silicon chip boss

The former chairman of microprocessor maker ARM, Stuart Chambers, will replace Sir John Parker as Anglo American’s chairman on November 1, the mining group announced on Wednesday morning.

The search for a new chair started in February when Parker said he intended stepping down after eight years.

Chambers oversaw the £24bn sale of ARM to Japan’s Softbank in 2016 and was also chairman of London-listed beverage can maker Rexam.

He has been a member of a number of boards, including UK retailer Tesco and engineering multinational Smiths Group.

"Stuart has led and chaired major global businesses with many parallels to our organisation, in areas such as manufacturing process and technology-led innovation," Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani said in Wednesday’s statement.

"We have materially restored Anglo American’s balance sheet and transformed the business performance over the last three years, and our task now is to unlock the very considerable value that we can see from our world-class asset base. Sir John Parker has chaired Anglo American through challenging times with his trademark even hand and focus on the critical business issues."

Parker said: "Stuart’s breadth of global executive experience, in addition to chairing two FTSE 100 companies and serving on the board of several other international companies across the industrial, logistics and consumer sectors over the last 15 years, stands him in excellent stead."