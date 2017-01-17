Companies / Mining

Consistency lifts Harmony Gold

17 January 2017 - 09:56 AM Allan Seccombe
Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Harmony Gold, which has mines in SA and Papua New Guinea, said its gold output in the first six months of its financial year was 8% higher than the six months to end-June last year.

Harmony, which has mines in Gauteng and the Free State, attributed the increased production to its grades remaining above 5g a tonne.

It will release its interim results on February 2.

Harmony is on the hunt for additional mines to add to its portfolio, aiming to lift output to 1.5-million ounces in three years as it shuts old, mined-out operations over the next five years.

Harmony CEO Peter Steenkamp has said the company is searching in Africa and Papua New Guinea for opportunities.

Harmony’s share price rose 3% to R34.90 on Tuesday morning following the announcement.

