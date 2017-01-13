Harmony wildcat strikers list demands

Mine management had sent fruit and water underground to the employees. The company also said that eighteen employees who were suffering severe fatigue and dehydration had been brought to the surface and had received medical treatment.

A company source said up to 40 workers who had been at the bottom of the main shaft and the tunnel leading to a subvertical shaft a few hundred metres away had found their way to higher levels and escaped.

“Harmony CEO, Peter Steenkamp, has appealed to Amcu to continue displaying responsible leadership and to work with management to resolve the situation swiftly and safely,” the company said.

At up to 3.4km below ground, the mine is Harmony’s deepest and generated 124,198oz in the 2016 financial year, making it the third-largest source of gold for Harmony.

It was difficult to tell at this stage if there was intimidation or whether all 1,700 employees had remained underground voluntarily since the end of the morning shift on Wednesday, Harmony spokeswoman Charmane Russell said.

Kusasalethu has been the scene of labour unrest over recent years.

The operation has been scaled back to focus on only the high-grade portions of the ore body, shortening its life to just five years from more than 20 as Harmony tries to return the loss-making mine to profit.

Harmony has set a production target of 1.5-million ounces in three years to replace ageing mines that will be closed, taking 200,000oz from its profile. With Reuters