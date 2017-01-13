Industrials, resources and retailers help buffer JSE as dollar dents gold miners

Industrial shares were the main driving force on the JSE at midday on Friday.

Industrials and general retailers along with financial shares continued to firm, but gold shares were under pressure due to the gold price weakening on a marginally stronger dollar.

European markets were up, with the Paris CAC gaining 0.45% and the German Dax 0.33%. The London FTSE was flat (0.03%).

In banking, only Barclays Africa was down, by 1.92% to R167.72. It was hit by Mail & Guardian report that it might be forced to pay back R2.25bn it received in an "unlawful apartheid-era bailout".

The bank said it would make "further submissions … to correct several factual and legal inaccuracies that are contained in the provisional report" by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Traders will be keeping an eye on US figures due out later in the day, including retail sales and producer prices for December.

Gold dipped from its almost two month high of $1,206/oz to $1,119.6. Platinum was marginally weaker at $974.97/oz.

Brent crude was off 0.41% at $55.85 a barrel.

At 11.51am, the JSE all share was 0.57% up at 52,745 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.65%.

Industrials were up 0.71%, resources 0.53%, financials 0.38% and platinums 0.31%. But the gold index shed 1.56% as a result of the bullion price dropping.

Anglogold was down 1.14% at R161.99, Sibanye 3.27% at R26.60 and Harmony 3.16% at R32.15.

Woolworths firmed 0.94% to R66.62.

Naspers added 1.51% to R2,178 after falling sharply on Thursday.