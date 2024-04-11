Companies / Management

WATCH: How Remgro’s asset mix is evolving

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor-at-large Marc Hasenfuss

11 April 2024 - 15:46
Remgro CEO Jannie Durand. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Remgro CEO Jannie Durand. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Remgro’s shift towards unlisted investments has had mixed fortunes. Business day TV discussed the investment company’s strategic shifts with Financial Mail editor-at-Large Marc Hasenfuss.

