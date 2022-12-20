Five tips to perfect your payroll system

Running a successful business isn’t just about making sales and increasing profits, it’s also about complying with all the relevant legislation.

Accurate financial record-keeping and making deductions according to your legal obligations is imperative.

This can be a seemingly overwhelming process, especially if you’re running a start-up or a limited company, but it doesn’t need to be. All these processes are in place to keep your business healthy plus you’ll be on the right side of the law and your employees will always feel secure because they’ll be informed.

Clarity is also vital for running a successful business, and your payroll system needs to be as clear as possible.

Here are five tips to make that happen:

1. Keep a record of payments to employees

It’s important to record all salaries and payments and ensure that every employee receives a payslip.

You are responsible for registering for pay as you earn (PAYE) and UIF with the SA Revenue Service (Sars). Your employees are responsible for registering for income tax with Sars, and providing you with their income tax reference number.