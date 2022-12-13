Stay ahead of the game: strategies to manage payroll complexities

“My recommendation is, when it comes to salaries, try to keep things as simple as possible. The more complex you make your salary structure, the more possibilities there are that the SA Revenue Service [Sars] is going to start asking questions about your payroll system.”

Simplicity is undoubtedly key, as 30% of payroll professionals already find it challenging to keep track of the latest tax- and labour-related legislation, and 50% battle to explain tax calculations to their employees.

Keeping packages and structures simple will help employees understand their tax responsibilities while ensuring the business stays compliant.

Avoiding the manual mayhem

Everyone has heard of “moving to the cloud” and cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS), but until early 2020, it was mostly something that businesses kept on their “nice to have” lists.

When Covid-19 hit, many HR and payroll professionals had to deal with new developments, such as managing remote or hybrid workforces and ensuring the security and integrity of employee data — and it left them completely overwhelmed.

According to Sage research, 83% of HR and payroll professionals spend a substantial chunk of their time on repetitive tasks and payroll admin. In fact, they’re spending up to a third of their day preparing and processing payroll, compensation and benefits (52%), and maintaining employee records (45%).

This is especially true for users of non-specialist HR and payroll systems, 36% of who are less confident in navigating Covid-19-related regulations, compared with 20% of cloud-based system users.

The once ‘nice to have’ rapidly became a ‘need to have’ — right now

Grove highlights the complexities that manual payroll systems create: “When paying salaries, you can use a manual system, where you download the tax tables from the Sars website, have a look and see what you’re earning, see what the tax calculation is, and do manual payslips.”

He says this system would be adequate if people earned a fixed salary every month but foresees great complexity and risk of non-compliance when processing variable incomes.

“If you’re a director of a company and your salary fluctuates, or even if you’re paying your staff commission and things like that, you must get onto a payroll system. Otherwise, you’re going to pick up problems with Sars,” he says.

Sage's research found respondents believe that technology simplifies payroll through:

Automated tax calculations (70%);

Digitised payroll and employee data (56%);

Integrated payroll, time management and HR systems (56%);

Centralised records using cloud-based systems (46%); and

Giving employees ownership of their data (34%).

Tripping up on travel

“What we’re seeing a lot of now,” says Grove, “is people sitting with travel allowances on their IRP5s, and, thanks to the various lockdowns and the resulting lack of travel, they are unable to produce their full logbooks.”

Since a portion of a travel allowance isn’t taxed, many people ran into trouble for unduly benefiting from this tax break. Unable to produce completed logbooks, they were liable to pay the tax on the previously excluded portion.

Grove suggests that employees who aren’t using their travel allowance ask for it to be removed from the payroll system to simplify their tax requirements.

Employers should look instead at reimbursing employee travel. “It’s a simple system to use,” says Grove, “and as long as you reimburse your employees at a rate lower than that of Sars, there is no tax payable. If you reimburse them at a higher rate, the amount becomes taxable and, come tax time, they’re going to run into problems again.”

Managing medical aid contributions

Another area of business that increases payroll complexity — and that is affected by outdated, non-specialist payroll systems — is the management of medical aid contributions.

This is because manual or outdated software cannot keep up with and remotely implement legislative changes to payroll, leaving little time or capacity for HR and payroll professionals to analyse data or respond to changing workforce needs. This results in inconsistent data reporting, poor system integrations, and an inability to adapt to change quickly — all of which will negatively affect variable monthly contributions.

Grove says that many people don’t quite understand how the tax system works when it comes to medical aids.

“Most medical aid contributions increase in January, which means you will need to make those adjustments to your payroll packages then. Come financial year-end, the medical aid will send those tax certificates to Sars. If you haven’t updated your payroll and the amounts are inconsistent, the revenue service is going to ask questions about the accuracy and compliance of your payroll system.”

A cloud-based payroll system ensures that your software automatically updates as and when required, helping you avoid complexities arising from variable contributions.

WFH: Who’s fiddled here?

The pandemic lockdowns showed businesses that they can function as effectively — if not more so — when their employees work remotely. Work from home (WFH) became the new normal for many, and employers and employees alike relished the time and cost savings that came with it. But the payroll complexities? Less so.

“Sars is incredibly strict on home office expenses,” says Grove, “so I would recommend that companies find other ways to compensate people for working from home.”