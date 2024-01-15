Daybreak Farms names Richard Manzini as CEO
Manzini’s term as the chief of the integrated poultry producer started on January 1
15 January 2024 - 12:21
Public Investment Corporation-owned Daybreak Farms said on Monday the director of its transitional board, Richard Manzini, took the helm at the start of 2024, replacing Matshela Seshibe, who was suspended a year ago over procurement-related issues.
Manzini, whose qualifications include a B.Bus.Science (UCT), LLB (Unisa), MBA (Wits), MMFI (Wits), and MSc (UP), is described by the company as a “corporate farmer” and a “tough and resilient strategist”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.