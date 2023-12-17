Business

Festive boost for local bubbly

Shortage of champagne sees demand rise locally and abroad for Cap Classique sparkling wines

BL Premium
17 December 2023 - 06:32
by THABISO MOCHIKO

As the countdown begins to Christmas and New Year’s Eve, champagne lovers may find  their favourite French bubbly missing from the shelves due to a global shortage and delays at South African ports.

But the supply constraint is proving to be a blessing  for local producers of sparkling wine as  Cap Classique brands — a local version of champagne — fly   off the shelves. They are also    in increased demand abroad...

Subscribe now to unlock this article.

Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).

There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.

Cancel anytime.

Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.