Festive boost for local bubbly
Shortage of champagne sees demand rise locally and abroad for Cap Classique sparkling wines
17 December 2023 - 06:32
As the countdown begins to Christmas and New Year’s Eve, champagne lovers may find their favourite French bubbly missing from the shelves due to a global shortage and delays at South African ports.
But the supply constraint is proving to be a blessing for local producers of sparkling wine as Cap Classique brands — a local version of champagne — fly off the shelves. They are also in increased demand abroad...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.