Tongaat business rescue sale to be voted on by end-November
Tanzanian company Kagera Sugar has been named by business-rescue practitioners as the proposed buyer
13 September 2023 - 17:49
Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett’s business rescue plans for its main business and animal feeds unit will be released by end-October after creditors voted for the publication date to be extended from the end of September.
The extension will allow more information on the sale to be included in the main plan, making voting by creditors to approve the plan and sale a more informed process. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.