Companies / Land & Agriculture

Higher costs undercut Sea Harvest’s improved sales

CEO Felix Ratheb says the financial year under review ‘was one of the most challenging’ for the company

BL Premium
07 March 2023 - 12:58 Nico Gous

Higher costs hammered Sea Harvest despite the fishing group reporting higher revenue in its latest annual results, compounded by supply-chain disruptions and load-shedding.

The company, valued at R3bn on the JSE, saw a jump in revenue of more than one quarter year on year to R5.88bn undercut by cost inflation as the cost of sales soared 42.2% to R4.54bn, partly because of a R257m rise in the fuel price, power cuts costing the company R20m in the last four months of its 2022 and export freight rates increasing by 34% in the year to end-December...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.