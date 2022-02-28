Companies / Land & Agriculture Sea Harvest ups dividend almost a quarter as fuel losses ease Improved fishing conditions and vessel availability, as well as fuel-hedge gains rather than losses, benefited the group in 2021 B L Premium

Fishing group Sea Harvest has upped its dividend by almost a quarter for its 2021 year, saying its diversification into new foods, including pies, has helped grow revenue to above pre-Covid-19-pandemic levels.

Group revenue rose 5% to R4.6bn in Sea Harvest’s year to end-December, with profit growing 9% to R434m, partly as a result of the group making gains on its fuel hedges, from losses in the prior year...