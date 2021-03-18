MARC HASENFUSS: Fishy business
18 March 2021 - 05:00
The fishing industry waits with ba(i)ted breath for the conclusion of the long-delayed fishing rights allocation process, or Frap, seemingly set for the end of this year.
Some believe there could be waves of change to the current quota ownership structure of the local fishing segment. Others say food security concerns and the high cost of investment in production facilities might mean the status quo is only gently rocked. But dealmaking in the sector is in limbo while the allocation process is incomplete...
