Companies / Land & Agriculture

Zeder expects profits to almost halve due to Joy Wing Mau disposal

The agribusiness group disposed of its investment in the Chinese fruit distributor in 2018

09 April 2020 - 09:42 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Agribusiness-focused Zeder Investments expects profits to almost halve in its year to end-February due the sale of its stake in Joy Wing Mau in 2018.

Headline earnings per share will fall by between 45.7% and 47.5% in its year to end-February from the 45.1c reported in the prior matching period, the group said in a trading update.

Zeder’s subsidiary Capespan disposed of its 9.23% interest in Joy Wing Mau, one of China’s largest fruit distributors, for almost R1.2bn in September 2018. This investment had seen a positive fair-value adjustment before its disposal.

Recurring headline earnings — which excludes the effects of disposals to give a better indication of underlying performance — is expected to rise by between 17% and 19.9%, the group said. Zeder did not go into details, but said it had seen an improved performance in some of its investee companies.

Zeder’s investments include a 41% stake in Kaap Agri and a 30.8% stake in Quantum Foods, as of the end of August.

Zeder’s sum-of-the-parts valuation (SOTP) — a measure of the value of the investments of the group — stood at R5.97 at the end of February, the group said.

In morning trade the share price of Zeder, which has a market capitalisation of about R7.5bn, was up 1.15% to R4.39, a 26.4% discount to its SOTP valuation.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

ANTHONY CLARK: Deal with intriguing possibilities

Why doesn’t PSG Group use the cash from the PepsiCo transaction to buy more, or all, of Zeder?
Companies
2 weeks ago

Has PSG lost its dealmaking mojo?

Having a wildly successful investment in Capitec is becoming something of a curse for the Mouton family outfit
Money & Investing
1 month ago

And now for the takeovers

The JSE’s shrunken share prices aren’t all bad news: they could herald a buyout boom this year
Money & Investing
2 months ago

Pioneer Foods says trade barriers hit exports to rest of Africa

Exports take a knock from volatile currencies and constrained consumers
Companies
4 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
MTN launches lower priced data bundles
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Absa to pay dividend, while Standard Bank weighs ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Standard Bank to pay dividends in April
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Cheap as it is, Sasol remains a gamble
Companies / Energy
5.
Nedbank to pay declared dividend in April
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Zeder to pay lower special dividend than expected amid Covid-19 uncertainty

Companies / Financial Services

ANTHONY CLARK: Deal with intriguing possibilities

Companies / Investors Monthly

Has PSG lost its dealmaking mojo?

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.