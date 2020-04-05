Zeder to pay lower special dividend than expected amid Covid-19 uncertainty
The company to retain about R800m in cash on its ungeared balance sheet
05 April 2020 - 16:38
Uncertainty about the economic impact of the Covid-19 outbreak has prompted a lower-than-expected special dividend payout proposal from PSG-controlled agribusiness investor Zeder.
Zeder was the anchor shareholder in consumer brands company Pioneer Foods, which was recently sold to US beverages and snacks firm PepsiCo for $1.7bn (R26bn at the time).
