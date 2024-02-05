A screen displays the company logo for Stellantis N.V. on the floor at the NYSE in New York City on January 31 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Milan — Stellantis chair John Elkann on Monday denied the carmaker is hatching merger plans, responding to press speculation about a possible French-led tie-up with rival Renault.
“There is no plan under consideration regarding merger operations with other manufacturers,” Elkann said in a statement, adding that the group is focused on the execution of its long-term business plan.
Elkann also heads Exor, the Agnelli family holding company that is the largest single shareholder in Stellantis.
Italian daily Il Messaggero had said on Sunday that the French government, which is Renault’s largest shareholder and also has a stake in Stellantis, was studying plans for a merger between the two groups.
Shares in Renault initially rose more than 4% on Monday, with traders citing media speculation over the potential combination. They pared gains to 1% after Elkann’s comments.
Renault has a much lower market valuation than Stellantis, the product of a merger in 2021 between France’s PSA group and Fiat Chrysler, with brands including Fiat, Peugeot and Jeep.
Equita analysts said such a deal would face clear antitrust obstacles, with social issues resulting from a duplication of facilities in France.
Stellantis has come under fire from the Italian government, which has accused it of acting against the national interest. Industry minister Adolfo Urso last week raised the prospect of the Italian government taking a stake in Stellantis to help to balance the French influence.
Stellantis denies report of Renault merger
Chair John Elkann responds to press speculation about a possible French-led tie-up
Milan — Stellantis chair John Elkann on Monday denied the carmaker is hatching merger plans, responding to press speculation about a possible French-led tie-up with rival Renault.
“There is no plan under consideration regarding merger operations with other manufacturers,” Elkann said in a statement, adding that the group is focused on the execution of its long-term business plan.
Elkann also heads Exor, the Agnelli family holding company that is the largest single shareholder in Stellantis.
Italian daily Il Messaggero had said on Sunday that the French government, which is Renault’s largest shareholder and also has a stake in Stellantis, was studying plans for a merger between the two groups.
Shares in Renault initially rose more than 4% on Monday, with traders citing media speculation over the potential combination. They pared gains to 1% after Elkann’s comments.
Renault has a much lower market valuation than Stellantis, the product of a merger in 2021 between France’s PSA group and Fiat Chrysler, with brands including Fiat, Peugeot and Jeep.
Equita analysts said such a deal would face clear antitrust obstacles, with social issues resulting from a duplication of facilities in France.
Stellantis has come under fire from the Italian government, which has accused it of acting against the national interest. Industry minister Adolfo Urso last week raised the prospect of the Italian government taking a stake in Stellantis to help to balance the French influence.
Reuters
EV industry shows more signs of trouble with Volvo opting not to fund Polestar
Toyota remains top-selling carmaker as chair apologises for scandals
Tesla to build new model, but SA is off-limits for Elon Musk’s brand
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Italy open to taking a stake in carmaker Stellantis
EV industry shows more signs of trouble with Volvo opting not to fund Polestar
Toyota warns 50,000 older US cars are not safe to drive due to airbag risk
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.