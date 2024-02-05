SA mining offers investors a solid ‘balance sheet’, says Mantashe
Minister is optimistic that R400bn in mining projects and policy interventions will restore prestige to the industry
05 February 2024 - 13:50
Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe says while SA’s mining sector faces many headwinds and operational challenges, its R400bn in mining projects and policy interventions will restore prestige to the industry.
“We have decided to give investors a balance sheet of SA’s mining industry and point to investor opportunities in the industry,” he said...
