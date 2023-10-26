Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Avis aims to lure more motorists with iLease

Product offers flexible leases or rental terms, giving consumers a subscription-based option instead of buying vehicles

26 October 2023 - 18:08
by Mudiwa Gavaza

Avis Fleet on Thursday entered the flexible car rental market with the official launch of iLease, joining the growing consumer shift to subscription as a cheaper option to outright ownership.

While vehicle leasing and rentals have been around for decades, iLease offers flexible leases or rental terms as opposed to fixed ones...

