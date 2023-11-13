Raubex eyes more private sector work
Nongovernment projects targeted to compensate for state infrastructure delays
13 November 2023 - 11:26
UPDATED 13 November 2023 - 21:18
Diversified industrial player Raubex says it is gearing up to focus on securing private sector work amid a sluggish rollout of state-funded projects for roads and renewable energy.
CEO Felicia Msiza told Business Day on Monday that the R4.5bn infrastructure, mining and construction materials supply group will be on the hunt for more private clients in a bid to reduce exposure to government infrastructure projects that have been hit by a string of legal disruptions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.