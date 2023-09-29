York Timber slips into red
29 September 2023 - 08:45
Forestry and sawmill company York Timber slipped into the red as it reported an annual loss after revenue was down and the value of its biological assets, which include wood plantations and unharvested fruit, decreased.
The company, valued at about R780m on the JSE, said on Friday in its results for the year to end-June that headline earnings per share (heps), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, fell 243.4% from 53c to a loss of 76c, and the fiscal profit from R182.8m to a loss of R312.9m...
