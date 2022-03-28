York Timber interim profit up 49% despite rainfall woes
Listed forestry and sawmill operator battles with theft of logs
28 March 2022 - 20:16
York Timber’s share price rose on the JSE on Monday after the listed forestry and sawmill company said interim profit surged thanks largely to higher average selling prices achieved for the lumber and plywood processed at its facilities.
Shares in the small-cap rose 3.64% to R2.85, trimming their decline since the start of trading this year to 24%. York Timbers released interim results showing attributable profit rose 49% to R59.55m in the six months to end-December 2021, up from R39.86m in the corresponding period the previous year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now