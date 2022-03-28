Companies / Industrials York Timber interim profit up 49% despite rainfall woes Listed forestry and sawmill operator battles with theft of logs B L Premium

York Timber’s share price rose on the JSE on Monday after the listed forestry and sawmill company said interim profit surged thanks largely to higher average selling prices achieved for the lumber and plywood processed at its facilities.

Shares in the small-cap rose 3.64% to R2.85, trimming their decline since the start of trading this year to 24%. York Timbers released interim results showing attributable profit rose 49% to R59.55m in the six months to end-December 2021, up from R39.86m in the corresponding period the previous year...