Argent restores dividend as latest acquisition pays off
29 June 2022 - 16:29
Small-cap steel products group Argent Industrial has paid out its first dividend in three years, forking out about R24m to shareholders for 2022 even after a sizable acquisition and share cancellations.
Group revenue rose 23.7% to R2.43bn in the its year to end-March and profit 45% to R192m, with Argent declaring a 42c per share final dividend...
