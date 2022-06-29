Companies / Industrials Argent restores dividend as latest acquisition pays off B L Premium

Small-cap steel products group Argent Industrial has paid out its first dividend in three years, forking out about R24m to shareholders for 2022 even after a sizable acquisition and share cancellations.

Group revenue rose 23.7% to R2.43bn in the its year to end-March and profit 45% to R192m, with Argent declaring a 42c per share final dividend...