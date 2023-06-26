Business Day TV spoke to Herenya Capital founder Petri Redelinghuys
Industrial holding and management company Invicta benefited from the weaker rand as it partly helped to improve its net asset value per share (NAV) — total assets minus total liabilities — by more than one-fifth in its latest year-end results.
The company, valued about R2.8bn on the JSE, saw its NAV per share improve by 23.1% to R46.34 in the year to end-March as Singapore-based Kian Ann, in which Invicta has a 48.8% stake, provided a foreign exchange gain of R439m because of the weaker rand against the Singapore dollar...
Weaker rand helps Invicta’s net asset value growth
The company chaired by billionaire Christo Wiese reported greater headline earnings and profit for continuing operations
