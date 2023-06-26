Companies / Industrials

Weaker rand helps Invicta’s net asset value growth

The company chaired by billionaire Christo Wiese reported greater headline earnings and profit for continuing operations

26 June 2023 - 12:24 Nico Gous

Industrial holding and management company Invicta benefited from the weaker rand as it partly helped to improve its net asset value per share (NAV) — total assets minus total liabilities — by more than one-fifth in its latest year-end results.

The company, valued about R2.8bn on the JSE, saw its NAV per share improve by 23.1% to R46.34 in the year to end-March as Singapore-based Kian Ann, in which Invicta has a 48.8% stake, provided a foreign exchange gain of R439m because of the weaker rand against the Singapore dollar...

