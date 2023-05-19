Nampak’s share falls as it flags headline loss

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities
Facts speak for themselves in former Eskom CEO’s book
Operating licence for the nuclear power station will expire on July 24 2024
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Development unit of embattled sugar company is first to publish its business rescue plan
Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
Summit in Hiroshima warns Moscow it has Kyiv’s back
In 27 years in PSL, Chiefs did not lose more than 10 league matches in a season, but they have now
The company is also gauging reception of a special edition Pajero Sport Shogun
Debt-ridden packaging company Nampak’s share price fell on Friday after it announced that its interim headline earnings would go from a profit to a loss while it waited to determine the size of a rights offer as it sought to raise capital.
Negotiations to conclude credit-approved term sheets for a refinancing package for the next five years were progressing, with a milestone conclusion date of June 15, the company, valued at R449m on the JSE, said in a trading statement...
