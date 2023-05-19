Companies / Industrials

Nampak’s share falls as it flags headline loss

19 May 2023 - 11:00 Nico Gous

Debt-ridden packaging company Nampak’s share price fell on Friday after it announced that its interim headline earnings would go from a profit to a loss while it waited to determine the size of a rights offer as it sought to raise capital.

Negotiations to conclude credit-approved term sheets for a refinancing package for the next five years were progressing, with a milestone conclusion date of June 15, the company, valued at R449m on the JSE, said in a trading statement...

