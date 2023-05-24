Locally, the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee is almost certain to hike rates by at least 50 basis points
History won’t be kind to the right-wing political spectacle unfolding in the UK
Business Day TV speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen
The DA’s attempt to invoke the late struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada in its fight against proposed employment equity legislation has backfired.
Debt-laden group’s interim CEO Phil Roux says costs will be reduced and the business revamped
Business Day TV talks to Murendeni Nengovhela, economist at Alexforbes
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel says an approach is being finalised
Several officials said the quarter point hike they approved might be the last, according to May minutes
The team have ridden a tidal wave of support to a second consecutive home final
From electric scooters to quadricycles, compact mobility takes hold in cities around the world
Food producer RFG, which has three solar systems at its factories, commissioned another seven solar installations at its manufacturing facilities to reduce its reliance on Eskom.
The company is spending R2m a week to run its generators at high levels of load-shedding, but said it runs them at 90% capacity rather than preferred 60%...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
RFG installs more solar capacity to cut diesel bill
Price inflation lifts food producer’s results despite weaker consumer demand
Food producer RFG, which has three solar systems at its factories, commissioned another seven solar installations at its manufacturing facilities to reduce its reliance on Eskom.
The company is spending R2m a week to run its generators at high levels of load-shedding, but said it runs them at 90% capacity rather than preferred 60%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.