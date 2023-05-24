Companies / Industrials

RFG installs more solar capacity to cut diesel bill

Price inflation lifts food producer’s results despite weaker consumer demand

24 May 2023 - 09:15 Katharine Child and Nico Gous
UPDATED 24 May 2023 - 20:25

Food producer RFG, which has three solar systems at its factories, commissioned another seven solar installations at its manufacturing facilities to reduce its reliance on Eskom.

The company is spending R2m a week to run its generators at high levels of load-shedding, but said it runs them at 90% capacity rather than preferred 60%...

