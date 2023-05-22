Companies / Retail & Consumer

Famous Brands looks to drive-throughs as dividend jumps

The restaurant group reports an increase in its annual profit

22 May 2023 - 08:11 Nico Gous

Restaurant group Famous Brands — the owner of Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs and Fishaways — hoisted its dividend and reported a jump in annual profit as it looks to increase its drive-throughs.

The company, valued at R6.3bn on the JSE, said in its results for the year to end-February that it opened three drive-through restaurants in SA in 2023 and will focus on growing this format in 2024...

