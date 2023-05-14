Business

Battle of the private labels

As consumers feel the economic pinch, South Africa's big retailers are scrambling to innovate with new products and value for money

14 May 2023 - 11:43 THABISO MOCHIKO

The battle is on among fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) retailers who sell private-label products to gain market share as the rising cost of living puts financial strain on consumers. 

Shoprite, Pick n Pay, and Clicks all recently showed double-digit growth in sales of their private-label or own-brand products that range from snacks and condiments to detergents and over-the-counter medicines. ..

