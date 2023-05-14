Americans' confidence in Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's economic stewardship has slipped to the lowest of any recent US central bank head, according to a Gallup poll released this week that ...
Two Capitec clients had their accounts frozen for a week after being wrongly suspected of fraud, writes Wendy Knowler.
Sheldon Diedericks is a cryptocurrency trader and influencer who has built a major international following
The battle is on among fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) retailers who sell private-label products to gain market share as the rising cost of living puts financial strain on consumers.
Shoprite, Pick n Pay, and Clicks all recently showed double-digit growth in sales of their private-label or own-brand products that range from snacks and condiments to detergents and over-the-counter medicines. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
The Big Read
Battle of the private labels
As consumers feel the economic pinch, South Africa's big retailers are scrambling to innovate with new products and value for money
The battle is on among fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) retailers who sell private-label products to gain market share as the rising cost of living puts financial strain on consumers.
Shoprite, Pick n Pay, and Clicks all recently showed double-digit growth in sales of their private-label or own-brand products that range from snacks and condiments to detergents and over-the-counter medicines. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.