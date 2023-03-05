Volkswagen’s Scout to build $2bn plant in South Carolina

US Fed officials, however, are sticking to their hawkish rhetoric that interest rates will need to increase further and this remains a headache for the markets
Volkswagen’s off-road brand Scout Motors said on Friday it would build a $2bn manufacturing plant near Columbia, South Carolina, for trucks and SUVs.
The investment could potentially create 4,000 or more permanent jobs and more than 200,000 Scout vehicles could be produced yearly at the facility.
In May, VW said it would reintroduce the Scout off-road brand in the US, offering new electric pickup and sport-utility vehicles (SUVs).
Groundbreaking is planned for mid-2023 and production is projected to begin by the end of 2026. Scout, an independent US company owned by Volkswagen Group, is evaluating the potential for outside investment.
“We’re reimagining Scout’s original ingenuity and electrifying its future,” said Scout CEO Scott Keogh.
Volkswagen has moved away from cars in the US as it adds more electric models. SUVs now account for about 80% of the US sales of the group’s VW and Audi brands. VW last sold a pickup in the US in the early 1980s.
Scout and Travelall vehicles made by International Harvester were forerunners in both function and style of the popular SUVs from Detroit’s Big Three automakers such as the Ford Bronco and General Motors Chevrolet Suburban.
Harvester stopped building the Scout and Travelall in 1980 after the oil price shocks of the mid-1970s as it went through a restructuring.
But the Scout “look” lives on in vehicles such as Ford’s current Bronco and electric vehicle start-up Rivian’s R1 pickup and SUV line.
Volkswagen first disclosed it was considering using the Scout name late in 2021. The automaker’s Traton SE business acquired US truck maker Navistar in 2020, which owns the name.
The news is the latest big automotive announcement for South Carolina, home to BMW’s US operations and its largest plant by volume. The state also has over 500 automotive-related companies and 75,000 automotive industry employees.
BMW said in October it would invest $1.7bn to build electric vehicles in South Carolina. The German automaker made a new $1bn investment in its Spartanburg plant to prepare for EV production and is spending $700m on a new high-voltage battery assembly facility in nearby Woodruff, South Carolina.
Reuters
Volkswagen’s Scout to build $2bn plant in South Carolina
Facility could produce more than 200,000 vehicles a year
