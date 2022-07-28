US crude oil stockpiles fell by 4.5 million barrels last week, against expectations of a 1-million-barrel drop
Loss of Brics coherence could make Commonwealth an increasingly important partner for SA
The health sector is responsible for most of the nonpayment of invoices at provincial level across all provinces, particularly in Gauteng
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says only if the ANC ran a cash-in-transit heist ring would it know when it would have enough money to pay staff
Michael Avery speaks to to Brian Kantor and Hugo Pienaar
PPI indicates rising input costs for factories, which are then passed on to retailers and consumers
The government’s current system is imprecise, opaque and difficult to implement
Former journalist faces up to 15 years in jail but refuses to retract criticism of Ukraine war
Boks brace themselves for a backlash from the New Zealand team after their series defeat to Ireland
No Time To Die props and other memorabilia will be auctioned with proceeds going to charities
Africa’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare says it is well-positioned to help produce monkeypox vaccines, as it has spare capacity at its sterile facility in Gqeberha.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern on Saturday, as the viral disease has rapidly spread in the past few months. By Thursday, more than 18,000 cases had been detected in 75 countries. The disease is usually mild, but health authorities are anxious to contain its spread to reduce the risk of it mutating into a more severe form, and several governments, including the US and UK, snapping up limited vaccine supplies...
Aspen says it has capacity to help make monkeypox vaccine
The global pharmaceutical company revealed that it has the capacity to bottle monkeypox vaccines at its Gqeberha plant
