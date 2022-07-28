×

Companies / Healthcare

Aspen says it has capacity to help make monkeypox vaccine

The global pharmaceutical company revealed that it has the capacity to bottle monkeypox vaccines at its Gqeberha plant

28 July 2022 - 15:38 Tamar Kahn

Africa’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer Aspen Pharmacare says it is well-positioned to help produce monkeypox vaccines, as it has spare capacity at its sterile facility in Gqeberha.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern on Saturday, as the viral disease has rapidly spread in the past few months. By Thursday, more than 18,000 cases had been detected in 75 countries. The disease is usually mild, but health authorities are anxious to contain its spread to reduce the risk of it mutating into a more severe form, and several governments, including the US and UK, snapping up limited vaccine supplies...

