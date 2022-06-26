Business Omnia looks to expand as it benefits from market disruptions B L Premium

Manufacturing company Omnia, which is expanding its organic fertiliser product to more countries, said it has enough fertiliser to help farmers who may be running out after it spent R1bn to buy stock in advance.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, fertiliser prices spiked and have recently accelerated further after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The backlog at ports globally which has disrupted supply chains has also affected supply...